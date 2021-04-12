First day of Spring Break and parents are dealing with Covid cases

A flurry of Covid cases have been linked to schools just before Spring break kicked in today.

The most recent at Notre Dame in Owen Sound where 3 cases have been discovered in one Grade 7/8 classroom.

Parents received a letter from the Grey Bruce Health Unit on Sunday, April 11 outlining the details saying an outbreak had been declared for that single classroom only which was dismissed last Thursday already.

The letter goes on to say that the rest of the students will be permitted to return to the school next Monday, April 19 when spring break is over.

Presumably the affected classroom will not.

At the time of this story, we have not received any information about this letter from the Grey Bruce Health Unit but have requested clarification.

Meanwhile further testing is being done to determine the exact status at Beaver Valley Community School in Thornbury where two positive cases have been linked.

They're calling that a 'suspected outbreak' until the testing is complete.

And also over the weekend a confirmed case was linked to Immaculate Conception in Formosa while a probable case was linked to St. Mary's high school in Owen Sound.

No outbreak has been declared at this point at either school.