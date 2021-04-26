Five people charged by Owen Sound police under emergency orders

On Saturday April 25th, 2021 just after midnight, Owen Sound Police responded to the complaint of a disturbance in the parking lot of the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

Police attended and located a social gathering of five people.

Based on the current stay at home order in effect within the Province, two 20-year-old men, an 18-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male, were charged and issued an $880.00 fine under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Police would like to remind the public that on April 7th, 2021 the Ontario government declared a state of emergency and issued a province wide stay at home order effective April 8th, 2021.

The stay at home order requires everyone to remain at home except for essential purposes, which does not include social gatherings.

Police would like to stress that it is important to take this seriously and stay home.

For more information about provincial restrictions visit: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/zones-and-restrictions



For Ontario's detailed stay-at-home order visit: https://files.ontario.ca/solgen_oreg265-21_2021-04-07.pdf

