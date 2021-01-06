Former Tenneco plant in Owen Sound sold to local developer



The new owners of the former Monroe/Tenneco plant in Owen Sound are hoping to attract some new business to the city.

Local developer Peter Van Dolder, co-owner of Andpet Realty, tells Dock News its the same group who purchased the former PPG plant six years ago.

He tells Dock News they managed to attract five businesses to what's now known as Peninsula Pro Growth business park after they bought it six years ago.

Two of them - BWXT and BroTech - are Bruce Power suppliers which have created dozens of new jobs.

Van Dolder says their plans for the Tenneco building on 17th Street East are the same.

They want to clean it up and market it to businesses looking to open up shop in this region.

He says its much more economical for them to move into and lease part of an existing building than it is to build from scratch.

The Van Dolder group took possession December 30th and have already been inside cleaning things up.

He says Tenneco still has some equipment on site they're also in the process of taking out.

"We're talking to a few people already who are interested in the building. You don't normally make a lot of changes until you see what they're needs are and how the building would get divided."

He also believes they'll get some interest from the GTA wanting to move this way.

"You can see it already in people wanting to retire here and business people on the move out of the city wanting to relocate to this area."

He says they plan on launching a marketing campaign soon to attract interested businesses looking to bring opportunities to Owen Sound.

While he wasn't prepared to say how much they paid for the 300,000 square foot building he admits it was a lot.

That information is expected to be made public soon.

"Its still a challenging year with Covid but I believe we're going to get through that and keep the growth and momentum going for the area".

Tenneco announced in the fall of 2018 they'd be moving their auto parts operation to Ohio leaving 500 people without work.

The last of the remaining employees filed out of the building in June of 2020.

The plant, which used to be called Monroe, opened in 1975 and had employed at least two generations of some families.

It was one of the last remaining large manufacturers in the city.