Four people arrested after a weapons call in Georgian Bluffs

On October 1, 2020 at 4:08 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a weapon occurrence at Highway 6 & 21, Georgian Bluffs in Grey County. Four suspects attended an apartment and displayed a firearm and assaulted the occupants of the residence. They left the scene prior to police arrival.

Grey Bruce OPP officers, Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit, Grey Bruce OPP Community Street Crime Unit and OPP Regional Support Team are involved in the investigation.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., OPP arrested the four suspects at a business at Highway 21 on Saugeen First Nation. Following a search of the persons and their vehicle, OPP seized a loaded handgun, $20,000 worth of Purple Fentanyl and Methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

Grey Bruce OPP has charged the following,

17 years old from Kitchener with,

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, section 88 Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Carrying a Concealed Weapon, section 90 CC

Unauthorized possession of a weapon, section 91(2) CC

Possession of a loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, section 95(a) CC

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition while Prohibited, section 117.01(1) CC

Possession of Methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking, section 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substances (CDSA)

Trafficking of Fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking, section 5(2) CDSA

Peter MESSIHA, 21 years old from Mississauga with,

Possession of Methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking, section 5(2)CDSA

Trafficking of Fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking, section 5(2) CDSA

Possession of Schedule II substance, section 4(1) CDSA

A Second, 17 year old from Kitchener with,

Carrying a concealed weapon, section 90 CC

Possession of Methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking, section 5(2)CDSA

Trafficking of Fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking, section 5(2) CDSA

Person under the age of 19, possess Cannabis, section 10(1) Cannabis Control Act 2017

Mohamed ABDALLA, 19 years old from Kitchener with,

5 Possession of Methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking, section 5(2)CDSA

Trafficking of Fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking, section 5(2) CDSA

All four accused were held for a bail hearing on October 2, 2020 in Ontario Court of Justice.

Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Robbery.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.