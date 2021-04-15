GBHS gets high marks for performance

Accreditation Canada Diagnostics recently performed a rigorous week-long assessment at Grey Bruce Health Services’ Owen Sound, Wiarton, Southampton, Markdale and Meaford Hospital Labs.

Each location was reviewed according to 468 requirements, and collectively GBHS achieved an outstanding accreditation score of over 99%!

Accreditation provides the underlying assurance that organizations are adhering to internationally recognized standards. Over the past year, the GBHS Lab teams have been preparing for Accreditation, in addition to their work to support our COVID-19 pandemic response.

Many improvement projects have been rolled out across each hospital’s Lab, with a focus on patient and staff flow, test processing, and the overall patient care experience.

Work to improve access to policies and ensure their ongoing management was also completed.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of our Accreditation process,” said Sherri Wilson, Director, GBHS Lab Services. “The results demonstrate the level of professionalism among the staff who work at our Laboratories, and are a testament to the high quality of Lab services being provided to patients every day. We are very proud of our team for achieving Accreditation excellence.”

Accreditation Results by GBHS Hospital:

Owen Sound – 99.1%

Meaford and Southampton – 99.8%

Markdale and Wiarton – 100%

Lion’s Head Lab Accreditation scheduled for week of April 19, 2021

In addition, GBHS is celebrating National Medical Lab week – a special time to recognize the tremendous contributions of Lab professionals and their vital role in the healthcare system.

GBHS has 88 Medical Lab Professionals across its six hospitals, which includes Medical Laboratory Technologists, Medical Laboratory Assistants, Pathology Assistants, Pathology Clerks, and Pathologists.

During the 2019-20 fiscal year, the Lab completed 4,771,611 outpatient procedures and 1,425,648 inpatient procedures.