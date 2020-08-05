GBHS lowers new MRI into place at Owen Sound hospital

Grey Bruce Health Services is celebrating the arrival of its new MRI as it was craned into the Owen Sound Regional Hospital on Tuesday.

The new MRI will be used to care for over 11,000 patients a year from across Grey and Bruce, to diagnose a range of medical conditions.

The scanner offers faster imaging, software upgrades to perform new tests, and a more spacious and quieter experience for patients.

“The replacement of our 17 year old MRI was a critical need for GBHS, and I am extremely proud of the team and community who stepped up to make it happen,” said Gary Sims, GBHS President and CEO. “Not only do we have a new system to last us another decade or more, patients now have access to a more convenient, powerful, and comfortable service that will serve more people, in less time.”

The $4.7 million required to purchase the MRI, and make required renovations inside of the MRI suite, was donated by the community.

The Five Foundations who worked collaboratively on all MRI fundraising initiatives include: the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation, Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation, Centre Grey Health Services Foundation, Meaford Hospital Foundation and the Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“Today we recognize every single donor who contributed to raise over $4.7 million,” said Cheri Knott, Chair, OSRHF. “Thank you for your support. From donations to GBHS Catch the Ace Lottery ticket sales, to participating in fundraising events, every dollar is being used to ensure the residents of Grey Bruce have access to quality healthcare services, close to home.”

GBHS expects to have the new MRI installed and in operation this Fall.