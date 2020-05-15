Georgian Bluffs boat launches re open Saturday

As per direction of the Province, received on May 14, 2020, Township boat launches will open for public use this Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.

As per past practice, all launches are accessible with a key, provided to residents upon obtaining a permit.

The locks at the boat launches will remain the same as in 2019 through to May 31, 2020, therefore should you still have your key from the previous season, you will have immediate access to the launches.

Commencing June 1, 2020 the locks will be updated to require 2020 keys.

We ask that everyone please use the launches responsibly, while maintaining appropriate social distancing.

Additionally, please continue to respect social gathering restrictions as implemented by the Province.