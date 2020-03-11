Georgian Bluffs close road due to flooding
Zion Church Road is closed from Concession 21 to Concession 24 is now closed, effective March 11, 2020, due to flooding on the roadway.
Staff anticipate closure for approximately 2 weeks.
We will continue to provide updates regarding the closure as conditions change / improve.
