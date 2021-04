Township of Georgian Bluffs – Stay at Home Order / State of Emergency

In response to the Provincial State of Emergency and associated Stay at Home Order, issued by the Province, effective April 8, 2021, all Township facilities will be closed to

the public, including Township Administration Offices and all arenas and community centres.

What does this mean?

• Garbage and recycling services will remain as scheduled.

o Effective April 8, 2021, residents are not required to tag their garbage for

weekly collection. Each residence is limited to four bags per collection.

• Balmy Beach Boat Launch Keys:

o Fill out and pay for your annual key on the Township website:

https://georgianbluffs.formbuilder.ca/Boat-Launch-Annual-Permit

o Following receipt of payment, a key will be mailed to the provided address.

• Council meetings will continue to be held virtually.

• April 24, 2021 tax installments may be paid by cheque, electronic banking, or via

pre-authorized payments. Please do not submit cash payments to available dropboxes.

The health and safety of our residents is the Township’s top priority; therefore we encourage all residents to adhere to the direction of the Province and Grey Bruce Public

Health and remain at home.

Staff are available to assist the public remotely throughout the closure, via telephone at 519 376 2729, or by virtual means, including email at office@georgianbluffs.ca