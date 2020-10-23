Georgian Bluffs to hold public meeting on airport



Council of the Township of Georgian Bluffs will host a public meeting to consider the Wiarton Keppel International Airport on November 24, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

This meeting will consider the potential of the airport and the future of the facility within the Township.



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Council Chambers remains closed to the public. Members of the public are invited to participate in this meeting electronically, either by telephone or video conference. Members of the public may also send written correspondence, either electronic or hardcopy, for consideration at the meeting. Written correspondence must be submitted to the Clerk by November 20th. All public wishing to participate must register with the Clerk prior to November 23rd.



Township staff is dedicated to ensuring those that wish to make comments in this public forum are granted the opportunity to do so. Please contact us should you require assistance in facilitating your participation.



For further information, please contact Brittany Drury, Clerk at 519 376 2729 or bdrury@georgianbluffs.ca

