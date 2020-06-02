iHeartRadio
Golfer decides to go for a joy ride

Stock photo 

 

Grey Bruce OPP have laid charges after a golfer at Mount Forest Golf Club on Highway 6 decided to go for a joy ride in the cart. 

It happened May 30th, just before 2pm when a 21 year old man left his game and drove the cart off the course and onto the highway.  

The owner of the course confronted him after spotting significant damage to the front of the golf cart. 

The operator abandoned the cart and left on foot. 

He also led police on a brief foot chase before the arrest was made. 

The Gravenhurst man was charged with mishcief. 

 

 

