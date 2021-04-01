iHeartRadio
Good Friday - Curbside Garbage and Recycle Collection Rescheduled

Owen Sound, Ontario
Thursday April 1, 2021

This is a reminder that City of Owen Sound garbage or recycling collection normally scheduled for Friday April 2nd will be rescheduled to Monday April 5, 2021 because of the Good Friday holiday.

 

For more information, please contact Rick Chappell, Supervisor Environmental Services at 519-376-4440 ext. 1226 or email to rchappell@owensound.ca.

 

Quick Facts:

  • Please make sure that your garbage, blue box, and corrugated cardboard are placed at the curb by 8:00am (6:00am downtown) on the appropriate day. 
  • Garbage bags or containers are limited to 18kg (40lbs) including the container.
  • There is a limit of 4 bags or containers per unit and each one must have a City Bag Tag. 

