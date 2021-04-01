Good Friday - Curbside Garbage and Recycle Collection Rescheduled
Good Friday - Curbside Garbage and Recycle Collection Rescheduled
Owen Sound, Ontario
Thursday April 1, 2021
This is a reminder that City of Owen Sound garbage or recycling collection normally scheduled for Friday April 2nd will be rescheduled to Monday April 5, 2021 because of the Good Friday holiday.
For more information, please contact Rick Chappell, Supervisor Environmental Services at 519-376-4440 ext. 1226 or email to rchappell@owensound.ca.
Quick Facts:
- Please make sure that your garbage, blue box, and corrugated cardboard are placed at the curb by 8:00am (6:00am downtown) on the appropriate day.
- Garbage bags or containers are limited to 18kg (40lbs) including the container.
- There is a limit of 4 bags or containers per unit and each one must have a City Bag Tag.
You may be interested in...
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 31, 202112 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 4 Blue Mountains, 4 Owen Sound, 1 Georgian Bluffs, 1 Saugeen Shores, 1 South Bruce, 1 South Bruce Peninsula
-
South Bruce Peninsula to barricade valuable parking spots at SaubleIn the wake of a judicial review released this week, the town has decided they have no choice but to block off prime parking spots in downtown Sauble Beach
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 30, 20211 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: Kincardine