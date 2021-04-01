Good Friday - Curbside Garbage and Recycle Collection Rescheduled

Owen Sound, Ontario

Thursday April 1, 2021

This is a reminder that City of Owen Sound garbage or recycling collection normally scheduled for Friday April 2nd will be rescheduled to Monday April 5, 2021 because of the Good Friday holiday.

For more information, please contact Rick Chappell, Supervisor Environmental Services at 519-376-4440 ext. 1226 or email to rchappell@owensound.ca.

