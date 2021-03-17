March 17, 2021

Green Does Not Mean Everything Goes

Grey Bruce is in the Green- Prevent Zone in the Ontario COVID-19 response framework. There remain limits on activity to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus. Individuals should not be gatherings in uncontrolled situations.

Residents are reminded staying home is still the best way to protect yourself and others. You are strongly advised to:

stay home as much as possible

avoid social gatherings

limit close contacts to your household

work from home if possible, and allow your employees to work from home if they can

maintain two metre physical distancing

avoid travel except for essential reasons; essential includes:

going for food or medications

going to work – if it can’t be done at home

going for healthcare services

supporting vulnerable community members

going to childcare or school

getting exercise or walking pets

Observe limits of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors for all organized public events, social gatherings and wedding, funeral and religious ceremonies.

Wear a face covering or mask:

indoors, any time you are within two metres of someone outside your household

if physical distancing cannot be maintained

if wearing one is required

whenever face-to-face with someone outside of your household, especially if you are within two metres.

Grey-Bruce statistics, to date, indicate that schools are safe environments. The positive outcomes of in-person learning and socialization eclipse the low risk of COVID-19 acquisition in the controlled environment of schools. Implementing robust public health measures such as physical distancing, cleaning practices, direct observation, enhanced screening measures, and wearing a mask correctly all contribute to that success. Remember, not all of the protective measures in schools are in place outside the school environment.