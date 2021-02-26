Grey-Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Update

February 26, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Update

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has been actively working through the provincial three-phased vaccine distribution implementation plan.

The Grey Bruce Milestone Reached or in progress as of Friday February 26, 2021

All Long Term Care Home Residents 1 st dose

dose All Long Term Care Home Staff and essential caregivers 1 st dose

dose Some 2 nd doses given to Long-Term Care residents and staff

doses given to Long-Term Care residents and staff All High Risk Retirement Homes staff and residents 1 st dose

dose High and Very High Risk Health Care workers – hospital setting

EMS

Many Retirement Home Staff and Residents

There are 3 concurrent models of vaccination taking place in Grey Bruce:

Mobile Clinics For client’s who are unable to come to a central location i.e. Long Term Care Public Health books these clinics directly with the facility – no individual booking system available

Provider Clinics Clinics in partnership with Public Health and Physicians/Pharmacists in a community setting Booking to be done directly with the provider – they will advertise and reach out to you An online and telephone booking system to be available int eh coming weeks.

HUB Large vaccination clinics for a variety of populations or a specific target population Online and telephone booking system available when needed – March 15 th anticipated.



As we move through the stages of prioritization, our mass Hockey Hubs will be activated to function as mass immunization clinics. A planned mobile app and booking systems will be in place to support this model. Further details on this will be released in the coming weeks.

We are now at the stage of moving along the stages. Below is an anticipated timelines to share with the public on ongoing clinics that are taking place:

Fire and Police Week of March 1, 2021

Chronic Home Care Recipients and High/Very High Community Health Care Workers March 2021

Adults 80 years of age and older Starting week of March 1, 2021 Large scale roll-out March 15, 2021

2nd Dose for Long Term Care Residents Week of March 1, 2021

Indigenous Community – on and off reserve Ongoing



If you are in the age of 80+ category, your primary care provider will be reaching out to you to book your visit with them. There is not a way to book these vaccines with Public Health directly at this time, as your primary care provider will be administering these vaccines. Your provider will reach out to you directly to schedule these vaccines. Please do not call your provider to book – they will reach out to you.

If you do not have a primary care provider, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is working on a plan to ensure everyone will have access – regardless of having a primary care provider. Future details will be coming out once the plan is finalized, including an online and telephone booking system, as well as other available equitable ways to book appointments in many locations in Grey and Bruce. It will include a plan to ensure easy communication, telephone and online booking and other equitable services.

To stay up to date on current progress, please continue to visits the Public Health Unit’s website at:

COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)