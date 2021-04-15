iHeartRadio
Grey Bruce Health Services has updated visitor policy

ALL GBHS HOSPITALS MOVE TO ESSENTIAL VISITORS ONLY

  • GBHS is permitting essential visitors only (Care Partners) at all hospitals starting today, April 15
  • Essential visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients, women giving birth, and patients at end of life. These Care Partners must wear a hospital-supplied mask throughout their visit, which will be given to them upon entry to hospital
  • GBHS is offering patients and their loved ones free access to virtual visits. Learn more/book at: www.gbhs.on.ca/patients-visitors


Patient Category / Location

Care Partner Policy

Outpatients

Outpatients must come to their appointments alone unless the Care Team determines a Care Partner is essential.

Inpatients

No visitors.

Emergency Department

ER patients must come alone unless the Clinical team determines a Care Partner is essential.

Obstetrics/Labour
& Delivery

Patients are permitted to have one designated Care Partner with them for their assessment and throughout their stay.  There will be no in and out switching privileges.

Pediatric (Under 16 years old)

Outpatients- One parent/guardian may be present

Inpatients- two visitors (parent/guardian) may be present, but not at the same time.

End of Life

Patients who are imminently dying may have two Care Partners visiting at a time.

 

