Grey Bruce Health Services has updated visitor policy
ALL GBHS HOSPITALS MOVE TO ESSENTIAL VISITORS ONLY
- GBHS is permitting essential visitors only (Care Partners) at all hospitals starting today, April 15
-
- Essential visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients, women giving birth, and patients at end of life. These Care Partners must wear a hospital-supplied mask throughout their visit, which will be given to them upon entry to hospital
-
- GBHS is offering patients and their loved ones free access to virtual visits. Learn more/book at: www.gbhs.on.ca/patients-visitors
-
|
Patient Category / Location
|
Care Partner Policy
|
Outpatients
|
Outpatients must come to their appointments alone unless the Care Team determines a Care Partner is essential.
|
Inpatients
|
No visitors.
|
Emergency Department
|
ER patients must come alone unless the Clinical team determines a Care Partner is essential.
|
Obstetrics/Labour
|
Patients are permitted to have one designated Care Partner with them for their assessment and throughout their stay. There will be no in and out switching privileges.
|
Pediatric (Under 16 years old)
|
Outpatients- One parent/guardian may be present
Inpatients- two visitors (parent/guardian) may be present, but not at the same time.
|
End of Life
|
Patients who are imminently dying may have two Care Partners visiting at a time.
You may be interested in...
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 14, 202125 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 11 – Owen Sound, 3 – The Blue Mountains, 2 – Grey Highlands, 2 – Hanover, 2 – Meaford, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – West Grey
-
COVID-19 Critical ThresholdThe Grey Bruce Health Unit is declaring a critical threshold of COVID-19 cases in Grey Bruce. If we do not implement drastic measures at this juncture, the pandemic will spiral out of control.
-
Owen Sound police enforce stay-at-home orderOfficers were called to a possible party on the east side where they laid a fine under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act