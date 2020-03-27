Grey Bruce Health Unit confirms 6th case in region
Testing and case counts reported as of March 26, 2020:
1 new confirmed cases reported today in Grey Bruce; female, in 60s, travel outside of province, self-isolating
6 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total)
1 recovered cases
0 cases related to COVID-19 reported in Long-Term Care facilities
0 cases reported in Health Care Providers
24 negative test results received in past 24 hours
191 negative test results to date, clients actively advised of their status
4-5 days (estimated average time for results being received from the lab)
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
· Continues to work closely with Long-Term Care and Retirement Home facilities to ensure updated plans and protocols in place
· Messaging to municipalities re: supporting and enforcing self-isolation for international travellers in condominiums/multi-unit dwellings; limit non-essential travel
· Direction provided to police services re Enforcement of Orders for self-isolation
· Continue to receive community/business offers of donating PPE
· Media Release Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health orders international travelers to self-isolate, and strongly recommends against non-essential travel to and from Grey and Bruce Counties
· Media Release Give Animals Social Distance increased pressure on public health and healthcare resources from the rise in human/animal interaction as animals come out of hibernation while more people are staying home due to COVID-19
· GBHU Infectious Disease (ID) Team continues to respond to COVID19 related calls
· GBHU On-Call Team continues to respond to essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
You may be interested in...
-
-
-
Singer-Songwriter Alan Merrill Dies Of COVID-19 ComplicationsThe former Arrows singer co-wrote a Joan Jett classic.