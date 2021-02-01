Grey Bruce Health Unit issues opioid overdose alert

Over the past five days, there have been at least four reported opioid overdoses in Owen Sound. There have been no fatalities reported from this current surge of overdoses.

People that use drugs are at significant risk of overdose due to the highly toxic drug Fentanyl and/or Carfentanil found in the local street drug supply. People must assume that any and all drugs purchased on the street contain Fentanyl or Carfentanil. We urge people that use drugs to do so as safely as possible by following some Harm Reduction strategies:

Avoid using alone. When using with someone else, avoid using at the same time. Call the OVERDOSE PREVENTION LINE at 1-888-853-8542 if you must use alone

Avoid mixing different drugs. Mixing drugs, including alcohol, increases the risk of overdose.

Go slow. Use smaller amounts and do test doses to check the strength of the drug.

Know your tolerance. If using after a period of not using – use less.

Get overdose prevention training and carrying a Naloxone kit.

Overdose is a medical emergency. Call 911 or go to the Emergency Department.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides protection from simple possession charges when calling 911 for an overdose.

The Overdose Prevention Line is a vital phone service for people that are using drugs alone. It is a service that allows users to call so that they can be safe while using alone. An operator will stay on the line with the user while the drug is used. In the event that the user becomes unresponsive, the Overdose Prevention Line operator will call 911 to make sure that help arrives.

If you know of a toxic drug, please report it by calling 211. The operator will fill out a form and it will then go to Public Health to alert the community.

Naloxone and safe drug use equipment is available at the Grey Bruce Health Unit, Monday to Friday, 8:30am-4:00pm, and through our participating sites. Call the Health Unit for details, or call 211.

For additional Addiction Services: