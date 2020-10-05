iHeartRadio
Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health gives online Covid update

Arraupdate

Dr. Ian Arra, the Medical Officer of Health and Chief Executive Officer of the Grey Bruce Health Unit will take part in another online Covid-19 update hosted by Bruce Power. 

Its taking place on Wednesday, October 7th starting at 7pm.  

He will discuss the latest public health guidance for residents in Grey and Bruce counties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Arra will be joined by Mike Rencheck, President and CEO of Bruce Power, as well as James Scongack, Executive Vice-President of Corporate Affairs and Operational Services for Bruce Power, for the discussion.

Click here to register.

Questions for Dr. Arra can be submitted on the registration confirmation page.

