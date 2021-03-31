Grey Bruce MOH considering moving this region into the yellow zone



Grey Bruce could go from green to yellow before the Easter weekend.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra tells us they're in discussions with the province now about pushing the region back by one more colour coded zone.

"With the data we have from the last few days, it would warrant going to the yellow colour, and usually these decisions are made in consultation with the chief medical officer of health,"

Our number of new cases has increased dramatically in the past week with more than 30 since Friday, March 26.

Dr. Arra has been particularly worried about the increasing number of close contacts which now tops 400 - a number he says is tremendously difficult to manage.

"Specifically in two sectors, the bar sector later at night, the recreational classes whether its gymnastics or dance; some of these sectors that that person has 25 close contacts and that's very concerning."

While variants of concern have been the focus around much of the province, Dr. Arra says its close contact indoors is to blame for the recent doubling in covid numbers.

Going from green to yellow would change some of the rules around bars serving alcohol as well as how many people would be allowed to take part in recreational activities indoors.

The region has been only one of two jurisdictions in the province in the green zone since February.

However Grey Bruce changing to a yellow zone might be a moot point after Premier Doug Ford hinted on Tuesday that he may be looking at another potential lockdown of some kind as we head towards the long weekend.

"Be prepared. I'm asking that you don't make plans for Easter."