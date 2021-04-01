iHeartRadio
Grey Bruce moves to Provincial Shutdown

cjos public health

 

On Thursday April 1, the provincial government announced that Ontario, including Grey-Bruce, is moving to shutdown with the implementation of a province wide emergency brake . Implementation is effective Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. and lasting at least four weeks.

The province-wide emergency brake puts in place key public health safety measures to help to stop the rapid transmission of COVID-19. Measures include:

  • Prohibiting indoor organized public events and social gatherings and limiting the capacity for outdoor organized public events or social gatherings
  • Restricting in-person shopping in all retail settings, with a 50 per cent capacity limit for supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, indoor farmers' markets, other stores that primarily sell food and pharmacies, and 25 per cent for all other retail;
  • Prohibiting personal care services;
  • Prohibiting indoor and outdoor dining; take-out, drive-through, and delivery only;
  • Prohibiting the use of facilities for indoor or outdoor sports and recreational fitness (e.g., gyms);
  • Requiring day camps to close; and,
  • Limiting capacity at weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies.

Full details can be viewed at COVID-19 shutdown: enhanced public health and workplace safety measures

“Moving to a shutdown will assist our effort to limit the transmission of COVID-19.” says Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr Ian Arra. “In particular. the shutdown helps to address concerns we’ve have with bars and recreation classes that have been a source of transmission.”

To stay safe and reduce transmission of COVID-19 follow these basics:

  • Wash your hands frequently
  • Watch your distance (ideally 2 m)
  • Wear your face covering correctly
  • Avoid Crowds
  • Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible

To stay informed, visit Grey Bruce Public Health

