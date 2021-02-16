Grey-Bruce Moves to Yellow Framework – Some City Facilities to Re-open

Owen Sound, Ontario

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The Province of Ontario recently announced that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased and the Grey-Bruce region has moved to Yellow in the Provincial Re-opening Framework.

As a result of this announcement, City facilities previously closed due to the lockdown measures will re-open to the public. Restrictions at the Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink have also been eased.

City Hall , the Greenwood Cemetery Administration Office, and the Public Works Facility will re-open to the public on Monday, February 22 at 8:30 a.m.

Greenwood Cemetery Administration Office, and the Public Works Facility will re-open to the public on at 8:30 a.m. The maximum capacity at the Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink has been increased to 25 people and shinny is once again permitted, effective Friday, February 19. Participants are asked to ensure they maintain physical distance and are encouraged to wear a mask. H ockey O dd, S kating E ven will apply.

ockey dd, kating ven will apply. The Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre will re-open to users on Wednesday, February 17.

The walking program at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre will resume Wednesday, February 17.

The Owen Sound and North Grey Union Public Library will open at noon on Wednesday, February 17.

The Tom Thomson Art Gallery will re-open to the public on March 6, launching a new exhibition and community project.

Marriage Licenses, Civil Ceremonies, and Commissioning will be available by appointment for residents of Grey-Bruce only. Appointments can be made by calling 519-376-4440 ext. 1268. Please ensure you bring appropriate documentation (e.g. identification) and fill out your documents before you arrive for your appointment.

Owen Sound City Council and Committee meetings will continue to be held virtually. Council meetings can be viewed live on Rogers Cable TV or the Rogers TV Website or

viewed the following day on the City’s Youtube channel. Committee meetings will be recorded and available upon request.

For more information, please contact Tim Simmonds, City Manager at 519-376-4440 ext. 1210 or email to tsimmonds@owensound.ca.Owen Sound City Hall is located at 808 2nd Avenue East, Owen Sound, Ontario, N4K 2H4

