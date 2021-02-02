iHeartRadio
-5°C

Static Links

Instagram

Grey Bruce OPP announce new Detachment Commander

cjos inspector

On February 1, 2021, the Grey Bruce Detachment of the OPP welcomed a new Detachment Commander.

Debra Anderson is a 34-year veteran of policing.

She served with Canadian Armed Forces as a military police officer based in Halifax and Camp Borden outside of Barrie.  

She also served at the municipal level with the Fergus Police Service and at the provincial level with Wellington County OPP before accepting a Staff Sergeant position in Grey Bruce in December of 2019.

Anderson is excited to continue working with the Police Service Boards, the Municipalities and the citizens of Grey and Bruce Peninsula.

"I'm happy to continue serving Grey County and the Bruce Peninsula communities in this new role. I am proud to be managing an amazing group of Officers and civilians at the Grey Bruce OPP. These people really care about the communities that we serve." 

You may be interested in...

  • OPP Logo

    Hiker Charged with Assaulting Snowmobile Operators

    On January 28, 2021 at 12:58 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault with a weapon that had just occurred on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail near Highway 6 and Sideroad 3, in the Township of Chatsworth.
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit Logo

    Hockey Hub COVID-19 Mass Immunization Hub in Grey Bruce

    The Hockey Hub uses local hockey arenas to deliver thousands of COVID-19 vaccines per day in local communities, based on a standard size hockey rink – ubiquitous throughout Ontario and Canada.
  • cjos-covid6 (1)

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit February 1 2021

    Situation Report #321: COVID-19 Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           February 1, 2021
  • OPP Logo

    Hiker Charged with Assaulting Snowmobile Operators

    On January 28, 2021 at 12:58 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault with a weapon that had just occurred on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail near Highway 6 and Sideroad 3, in the Township of Chatsworth.
  • OPP Logo

    Fatal Snowmobile Crash on Northern Bruce Peninsula

    On January 28, 2021 at 4:44 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a snowmobile crash on Forest Road, near Cape Chin Road North, in Northern Bruce Peninsula. An operator of a yellow and black snowmobile was involved in the collision.
  • cjos-covid6

    Two cases of Covid associated with school in Brockton

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with Bluewater District School Board to address a confirmed and a probable case associated with Walkerton District Community School
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca