Grey Bruce OPP announce new Detachment Commander
On February 1, 2021, the Grey Bruce Detachment of the OPP welcomed a new Detachment Commander.
Debra Anderson is a 34-year veteran of policing.
She served with Canadian Armed Forces as a military police officer based in Halifax and Camp Borden outside of Barrie.
She also served at the municipal level with the Fergus Police Service and at the provincial level with Wellington County OPP before accepting a Staff Sergeant position in Grey Bruce in December of 2019.
Anderson is excited to continue working with the Police Service Boards, the Municipalities and the citizens of Grey and Bruce Peninsula.
"I'm happy to continue serving Grey County and the Bruce Peninsula communities in this new role. I am proud to be managing an amazing group of Officers and civilians at the Grey Bruce OPP. These people really care about the communities that we serve."
