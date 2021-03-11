iHeartRadio
17°C

Static Links

Instagram

Grey Bruce OPP investigating fail to remain

cjos car

Supplied photo of a vehicle similar to the one OPP are searching for

 

 

On March 10, just after 9pm Grey Bruce OPP responded to a fail to remain collision between a car and a cyclist on Rouse Road, near Bruce Road 9, in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

The car did not stop and offer assistance or wait for police to arrive at the scene.

The vehicle will have damage to the front right passenger side corner.

Pieces of fender, undercarriage and lights were located at the scene.

A headlight assembly was also found and should attached to a white 2017-2018 Hyundai Elantra.

The injured cyclist was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Grey Bruce OPP are seeking the public's assistance in locating the involved driver and vehicle.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca