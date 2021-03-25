UPDATE #1 - GREY BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATION ONGOING IN MEAFORD

(MEAFORD, ON) - On March 25, 2021 just before 12:00 p.m. the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an incident on Victoria Street in the Town of Meaford, in the Municipality of Meaford.

There was an increased police presence in this area during this investigation.

The situation has resolved and there is no threat to public safet

Residents are requested to stay away from this area until the investigation is completed.

Further updates will be provided as they become available