GREY BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATION ONGOING IN MEAFORD
UPDATE #1 - GREY BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATION ONGOING IN MEAFORD
(MEAFORD, ON) - On March 25, 2021 just before 12:00 p.m. the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an incident on Victoria Street in the Town of Meaford, in the Municipality of Meaford.
There was an increased police presence in this area during this investigation.
The situation has resolved and there is no threat to public safet
________________________________________________
(MEAFORD, ON) - On March 25, 2021 just before 12:00 p.m. the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an incident on Victoria Street in the Town of Meaford, in the Municipality of Meaford.
There is an increased police presence in this area and this is an active ongoing investigation.
Residents are requested to stay away from this area until the investigation is completed.
Further updates will be provided as they become available
You may be interested in...
-
West Grey Police issue 'wanted poster' for suspectWest Grey Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a break and enter at a home in the former Glenelg Township
-
OPP LOOKING FOR MISSING 32 YEAR OLD MALEMitchell GRAY was last seen around 12:00 noon on March 22, 2021 near the Top Notch Motel, just outside of Wiarton, in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 23, 20211 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Owen Sound