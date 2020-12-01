Grey Bruce OPP Make Arrest at Break and Enter

On November 29, 2020 at 9:03 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a break and enter in progress at a residence at Southgate Sideroad 21, in the Township of Southgate.

The property was being monitored by a close circuit video surveillance system and OPP officers were called while the suspects were still inside the residence. Officers attended the residence and observed that the front door was damaged. When they entered the residence, they located and arrested two parties inside for break and enter.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged David BAYNTON, 51 years-of-age, from Southgate, ON with break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence, section 348(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CC) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000., section 354(1)(a) CC.

Grey Bruce OPP have also charged Judy MATHESON, 56 years of age, from Southgate, ON with break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence, section 348(1)(a) CC.

Both of the accused have been released on an Undertaking and they will both appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 14, 2020.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.