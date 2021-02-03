GREY BRUCE OPP REMIND SNOWMOBILE RIDERS TO STAY ON THE TRAILS

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) - The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have received several complaints from snowmobile clubs and landowners, regarding numerous snowmobiles riding off trails and trespassing on private property.

Anyone caught riding a snowmobile off of the designated trails and roadways may be charged with trespassing. This is also extremely dangerous as there could be farm implements, fences, open water and other dangers beneath the snow.

Please stay on the trails.

Please ride safe and sober.

Grey Bruce OPP will continue snowmobile patrols on the trails and roadways this winter in South Bruce Peninsula and throughout Grey and Bruce counties.

- 30 -

Contact: PC Rick Sadler

OPP Grey Bruce-Media Relations Officer