GREY BRUCE OPP RESPOND TO SEVERAL MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISIONS DURING STORM

Highway 6 Crash near Durham

(GREY-BRUCE, ON) - The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to twenty four (24) motor vehicle collision between 9:00 a.m. on Monday, March 1st, 2021 and midnight. The crashes were spread out throughout Grey and Bruce counties, including a five (5) vehicle collision on Highway 6, south of Chatsworth.

Nineteen (19) of the collisions were property damage only, while five (5) collisions had injuries or occupants that required medical attention. There were no serious injuries or fatalities during this winter storm.

Grey Bruce OPP remind motorists to slow down and drive with caution as there is still lots of winter driving ahead.

