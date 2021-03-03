GREY BRUCE OPP RESPOND TO STRUCTURE FIRE IN MEAFORD
(MEAFORD, ON) - On March 3, 2021 just before 1:00 p.m. the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a structure fire on Sykes Street North, (Highway 26), near Grandview Drive in the Municipality of Meaford.
The Meaford and District Fire Department is currently on scene, attempting to get this fire under control. Police have blocked Sykes Street North, between Grandview Drive and Cook Street in the Town of Meaford. Please avoid this area and find alternate traffic routes through Meaford.
