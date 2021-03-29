GREY BRUCE OPP SEIZE DRUGS AT TRAFFIC STOP IN WIARTON

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) - On March 25, 2021 at 8:08 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a rental truck on William Street in Wiarton, in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Officers arrested the driver, who was currently a prohibited driver, from previous incidents and they also had outstanding warrants.

After further investigation, the passenger was also arrested for trafficking drugs.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged Jordan GIRARD, 32 years-of-age, from South Bruce Peninsula, with the following offences:

Two (2) counts of operation while prohibited, section 320.18(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada CCC

Traffick in Schedule I substance - opiod, (fentanyl) section 5(1) Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA)

Traffick in Schedule I substance - methamphetamine (crystal meth), section 5(1) CDSA

Possession of imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, section 88 CCC

Possessing counterfeit money, section 450(b) CCC

Grey Bruce OPP have also charged Brandon BELL, 26 years-of-age, from Wiarton, with the following offences:

Traffick in Schedule I substance - opiod, (fentanyl) section 5(1) Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA)

Traffick in Schedule I substance - methamphetamine (crystal meth), section 5(1) CDSA

Possession of imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, section 88 CCC

Possessing counterfeit money, section 450(b) CCC

Both accused must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on April 29, 2021.