Grey Bruce OPP welcome new officers

In May of 2020, the Grey Bruce Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) welcomed a new recruit.

Provincial Constable John CHAPMAN is originally from London, Ontario.

John had been working in the financial industry before transitioning to a Police Officer.

John had volunteered as an OPP Auxiliary Officer for the past 16 years.

He was the recipient of an OPP Accolade Award and the Kierstead Award for his many years of volunteer work in his community.

PC Chapman loves the outdoors and is thrilled to be assigned to the Grey Bruce OPP and looks forward to joining the community.