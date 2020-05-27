iHeartRadio
30°C

Static Links

Instagram

Grey Bruce OPP welcome new officers

cjos opp1

In May of 2020, the Grey Bruce Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) welcomed a new recruit.

Provincial Constable John CHAPMAN is originally from London, Ontario.

John had been working in the financial industry before transitioning to a Police Officer.

John had volunteered as an OPP Auxiliary Officer for the past 16 years.

He was the recipient of an OPP Accolade Award and the Kierstead Award for his many years of volunteer work in his community.

PC Chapman loves the outdoors and is thrilled to be assigned to the Grey Bruce OPP and looks forward to joining the community.

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca