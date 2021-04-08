Grey Bruce Sets Record for Canada’s Largest Ever COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Grey Bruce Health Unit administered 3498 vaccines at the Hockey Hub mass immunization system in Hanover yesterday. To our knowledge, this is the largest volume single-day mass immunization event in Canada.
On average, the Hockey Hub mass immunization system vaccinated 350 people per hour.
Clinic staffing included 5 vaccinators working at all times (including one volunteer physician), serving 5 rows of 30 pods each, total 150 vaccine pods. An additional 10 staff were reconstituting vaccine, mixing and drawing into syringes. There were 8 registration desks and 20 volunteers inside (3 four-hour shifts), 10 Town volunteers coordinating parking outdoors. Four Grey County EMS volunteers assisted in both clinical and non-clinical capacities.
Clinic hours were 8:30am to 6:30pm.
As well as the Hockey Hub in Hanover, three additional smaller local traditional clinics in Grey Bruce administered another 282 doses, for a total of 3780 doses administered in the day.
The Hockey Hub system was developed by Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra. The concept has been adopted by a number of Health Units across Ontario as well as the Provinces of Manitoba and Alberta.
