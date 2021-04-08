iHeartRadio
Grey Bruce Sets Record for Canada’s Largest Ever COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

cjos hockey hub

Grey Bruce Health Unit administered 3498 vaccines at the Hockey Hub mass immunization system in Hanover yesterday. To our knowledge, this is the largest volume single-day mass immunization event in Canada.

On average, the Hockey Hub mass immunization system vaccinated 350 people per hour.

Clinic staffing included 5 vaccinators working at all times (including one volunteer physician), serving 5 rows of 30 pods each, total 150 vaccine pods. An additional 10 staff were reconstituting vaccine, mixing and drawing into syringes. There were 8 registration desks and 20 volunteers inside (3 four-hour shifts), 10 Town volunteers coordinating parking outdoors. Four Grey County EMS volunteers assisted in both clinical and non-clinical capacities.

Clinic hours were 8:30am to 6:30pm.

As well as the Hockey Hub in Hanover, three additional smaller local traditional clinics in Grey Bruce administered another 282 doses, for a total of 3780 doses administered in the day.

The Hockey Hub system was developed by Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra. The concept has been adopted by a number of Health Units across Ontario as well as the Provinces of Manitoba and Alberta.

