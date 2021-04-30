Grey Bruce – Wait 16 Weeks for Second Dose

As per the provincial direction based on the Ontario ethical framework, anyone looking to book an appointment for the second COVID-19 vaccine MUST WAIT 16 WEEKS from their first shot, unless they qualify for a specific exemption. Anyone booking, and showing up at a clinic for there second vaccine, before the 16-week wait will be turned away and not receive the shot.

The provincial direction and the ethical framework for Ontario are based on the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s (NACI) scientific recommendations extending dose intervals for COVID-19 vaccines to optimize early vaccine rollout and population protection in Canada.

The provincial online booking system will automatically book the second appointment when making the first appointment. The second appointment is booked at least 16 weeks after the first dose, with certain exceptions for individuals with highest-risk health conditions. This system only books both appointments and will not book single appointments.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit local booking system for other eligible groups is used by specific individuals to book appointments. Users of this system must note and remember the type of vaccine and the date of their vaccine and book a second appointment in 16 weeks. Bookings will only be available within a two-week window of the date. Clinics will be labelled Moderna or Pfizer, the second vaccine must be the same brand as the first.

There are specific individuals with defined high risk and highest risk health conditions that must get their second vaccine within 21-28 days. See Other Currently Eligible Groups. They are the ONLY exceptions to the 16-week second dose schedule and include:

Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, elder care lodges and assisted living facilities who are at the greatest risk of both exposure to COVID-19 and serious illness and death;

First Nation communities and First Nation individuals living outside of First Nation Communities, and;

Specific Immunocompromised clients with medical needs – Organ or stem cell transplant recipients, those undergoing chemotherapy, those with kidney disease and eGFR <30

These individuals can book an appointment through COVID19.vaccine@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca. This email is only for those people in the groups listed above. General inquiries to this email will not be answered and may not be returned.

For information on Eligibility and Booking through the Provincial system and a detailed FAQ, please visit:

About the Provincial Booking System (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

For information on eligibility and booking through the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s booking system and a detailed FAQ please visit:

Local Booking System for Other Eligible Groups (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)