iHeartRadio
C

Static Links

Instagram

Grey County closing all forests and trails for 48 hours

cjos trails

Following the recommendations of the Medical Officer of Health, Grey County is closing all public spaces for 48 hours, including all forests properties and trails managed by the County.

This decision will help limit the movement of people in the community while Public Health manages contact tracing for the recent surge of local cases.

Properties will be closed until Saturday, April 17.

Grey County Warden Selwyn ‘Buck’ Hicks is alarmed by the surge in cases and high number of close contacts. 

“Grey County is echoing Public Health’s plea to the public to stay home while they manage this dangerous spike in COVID-19 cases.

I know everyone is feeling tired; I know many of us are frustrated; but right now your community needs you to follow the direction of Public Health and put the needs of your community above your own desires,” said Warden Hicks. “Please, I implore everyone, stay at home.

Only leave for essential purposes.

If we don’t take this seriously and act now all of our effort and sacrifices from the past year will have been for nothing.”

While all Grey County-owned public spaces are to be considered closed until Saturday, all services will continue to be offered remotely through www.Grey.ca or by calling 1‑800‑567‑4739.

On April 14, the Medical Officer of Health issued a statement asking everyone in Grey and Bruce Counties to consider themselves a carrier of COVID-19 for 48 hours due to a spike of more than 70 new cases in a 36-hour period. 

Contact tracing and case management capacity has been stretched to its limits and staff are being redeployed from other programs, including vaccine clinics, to support case management.

You may be interested in...

  • cjos covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 14, 2021

    25 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 11 – Owen Sound, 3 – The Blue Mountains, 2 – Grey Highlands, 2 – Hanover, 2 – Meaford, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – West Grey
  • cjos public health

    COVID-19 Critical Threshold

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is declaring a critical threshold of COVID-19 cases in Grey Bruce. If we do not implement drastic measures at this juncture, the pandemic will spiral out of control.
  • cjos covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for April 13th, 2021

    12 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – The Blue Mountains, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Southgate, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Meaford, 1 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Owen Sound, 1 – Saugeen Shores
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca