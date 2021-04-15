Grey County closing all forests and trails for 48 hours

Following the recommendations of the Medical Officer of Health, Grey County is closing all public spaces for 48 hours, including all forests properties and trails managed by the County.

This decision will help limit the movement of people in the community while Public Health manages contact tracing for the recent surge of local cases.

Properties will be closed until Saturday, April 17.



Grey County Warden Selwyn ‘Buck’ Hicks is alarmed by the surge in cases and high number of close contacts.



“Grey County is echoing Public Health’s plea to the public to stay home while they manage this dangerous spike in COVID-19 cases.

I know everyone is feeling tired; I know many of us are frustrated; but right now your community needs you to follow the direction of Public Health and put the needs of your community above your own desires,” said Warden Hicks. “Please, I implore everyone, stay at home.

Only leave for essential purposes.

If we don’t take this seriously and act now all of our effort and sacrifices from the past year will have been for nothing.”



While all Grey County-owned public spaces are to be considered closed until Saturday, all services will continue to be offered remotely through www.Grey.ca or by calling 1‑800‑567‑4739.



On April 14, the Medical Officer of Health issued a statement asking everyone in Grey and Bruce Counties to consider themselves a carrier of COVID-19 for 48 hours due to a spike of more than 70 new cases in a 36-hour period.

Contact tracing and case management capacity has been stretched to its limits and staff are being redeployed from other programs, including vaccine clinics, to support case management.