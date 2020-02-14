Grey County job fair coming to Owen Sound and Hanover this year

The region’s largest job fair is returning to the Bayshore Community Centre on February 20 and is expanding to John Diefenbaker Secondary School in Hanover on February 27.

Last year, more than 1,000 job seekers attended the fair from across Grey County and beyond.

That number is expected to climb even higher this year as the fair expands to continues to grow and expands to the second location in southern Grey.

“Businesses around Grey are looking for employees with all different types of skills and backgrounds,” explains Jacinda Rudolph, economic development officer with Grey County. “With one of the lowest unemployment rates in the province, Grey County is full of opportunities for meaningful employment. We want job seekers from all over to know how great of a place this is to live and raise a family and we’re promoting the job fair beyond our own borders.”

The Owen Sound location job fair will run from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the arena floor at the Bayshore Community Centre.

The job fair at John Diefenbaker Secondary School in Hanover will be held Thursday, February 27 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A student-only job fair will be held earlier in the afternoon.

“Grey County is proud to partner with the Town of Hanover, Municipality of West Grey and the YMCA to support a second job fair in the southwestern end of Grey County,” says Rudolph.

Booths at the regional job fair in Owen Sound sold out the past two years which prompted the expansion.

Employers are expected from all nine local Grey County municipalities.

Employers from outside of the County have also been welcomed if they employ locally and support the regional economy.

“These job fairs aren’t just for just Owen Sound and Hanover. They are for all of Grey County,” said Rudolph. “We have job seekers coming and looking for jobs in several different communities. We encourage employers from across the County to register now so they don’t miss out on the chance to meet their perfect candidate.”

The regional job fairs are collaborative events supported by Grey County, the YMCA Owen Sound, Georgian College, the City of Owen Sound, the Four County Labour Market Planning Board and other partners.

