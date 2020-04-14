Grey County run long term care homes ok for now

Almost half of Canada's deaths from Covid-19 have come as the result of outbreaks in long term care facilities.

In Grey Bruce there is one nursing home where the virus has landed - Mapleview in Owen Sound - with several staff and residents testing positive.

Jennifer Cornell is Grey County's Director of Long Term Care overseeing Rockwood Terrace in Durham, Lee Manor in Owen Sound and Grey Gables in Markdale.

She tells Dock News they're working hard to implement the government's directives when they come in and when they change in order to minimize the risk.

"We're being vigilant in our screening - actively screening staff as they come in and go out and all residents twice a day and that includes taking temperatures."

She says they're closely monitoring residents' symptoms however the testing criteria has been enhanced.

Even with just one symptom they're able to swab the resident which allows them to manage and isolate people effectively.

And like all nursing homes across the province, they're not allowing visitors.

Cornell says its hard on the residents, the families and the staff who are doing their best at keeping everyone connected through the use of technology - either Skype or Facetime - and even the good old fashioned telephone.

She says when it comes to personal protective equipment (PPE) they check it every day and report inventory levels to the province.

Cornell says there's a good network available to provide support as stocks begin to run low.

"Staffing is something else that we monitor. There's been a little extra pressure in moving forward with limiting staff from working in more than one location so we 've been supporting them in making that choice and supplementing their hours if we're able and to give people the opportunity to work in just one location. For right now our staffing levels are okay."

Health care industry watchers have said this pandemic has shone a light on some glaring gaps in our health care system including at long term care facilities.

Cornell admits she hopes there will be changes in all areas of our health care system when all of this is over.

"I think there's opportunity for doing things differently and I hope that as we come out the other side of this there's been some opportunity to make some positive changes. I'd also like to express my gratitude for residents having a positive attitude and families for being engaged and asking good questions and staying connected and for the staff for coming in to work and looking after resdents every single day - we so appreciate it."

There are more than 320 residents at the three facilities and admissions are still happening and have been throughout the pandemic.



