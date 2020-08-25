Grey Transit Route set to launch September 14

Grey County has announced the official start date of the GTR - Grey Transportation Route.

They'll begin operating the service starting September 14.

It'll be free until October 31st.

GTR will offer four routes in the region;

Highway 10 between Owen Sound and Orangeville

Highway 26 between Owen Sound and Town of The Blue Mountains

Highway 6 between Owen Sound and Wiarton

Grey Road 4 between Flesherton and Walkerton

All schedule details can be found at grey.ca/gtr

Route One kicks off September 14, running on Highway 10 between Owen Sound and Orangeville.

Transit service on this route will be available five days a week, Monday to Friday.

On September 23, the route along Highway 26 will begin servicing transit riders between Owen Sound and The Town of The Blue Mountains five days a week, Wednesday to Sunday.

On September 29, the route on Highway 6 between Owen Sound and Wiarton will begin running 3 days a week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The fourth route, on Grey Road 4, that runs between Flesherton and Walkerton will begin service on October 5, 2020 running two days a week, Monday and Friday.

Grey County has contracted local transportation company Driverseat Owen Sound to provide 10 passenger vehicles for the GTR service.

Driverseat staff have been operating safely throughout the pandemic with safety and sanitizing procedures in place for the protection of staff and customers.

For customer convenience, Driverseat vehicles will be equipped to handle electronic fare payment.

Beginning November 1st, fares for the GRT on the Highway 10, Highway 26 and Grey Road 4 route are:

Adults (18+): $5.00, Adults (55+) and Students (6-17): $4.50, Children 5 and under: Free.

Fares for the GRT on the Highway 6 route are:

Adults (18+): $3.00, Adults (55+) and Students (6-17): $2.50, Children 5 and under: Free.

County officials say once fully operational, the GTR will provide the 99,000+ residents of Grey County with a dependable, inexpensive transportation option for travelling with in the different communities in the area.

And with future connections to other transit lines, the GTR offers a gateway for Grey County residents to travel to the greater Toronto area and beyond.

Grey County Warden Paul McQueen highlighted the importance of the GTR program in our area. “Everyone needs access to reliable, affordable transportation, and a lack of transit services creates a huge barrier for those who don’t own a vehicle or can’t drive. GTR can be used to get to work, medical appointments or shopping. It’s also a great service for anyone looking to get out and explore another community with a safe and reliable ride home.”

Grey County has received $1,850,000 under the Ontario Community Transportation Program.

Funding will support local and intercommunity transportation projects.

The same funding is also helping Owen Sound launch its new transit service to Guelph.

As we've previously reported, "GOST" - Guelph Owen Sound Transportation will launch August 31st with twice daily buses, seven days a week.

The service, being operated by Voyago, will also make stops in communities all along Highway 6 from Chatsworth to Elora before its final destination in Guelph.

Fares range from $5.00 to $20.00 one way.

The buses will leave the city depot at 7:30 am and 1:30 pm daily.

The city received provincial funding to operate the service for the next three years.

For more information head to the city's website.

Meanwhile Kasper Transportation relaunched its routes between Owen Sound and Guelph back in July.

They also have twice daily routes Monday through Friday leaving at 8am and 2:30 pm.

The price for a one-way ticket taking the full ride is just over $22.00.

They also make several stops along the route and prices vary accordingly.

For more on schedules and fares head to the Kasper website.