GSCA Issues Watershed Conditions Statement

With the forecasted warmer weather and potential for rain this afternoon and into tomorrow evening, the existing snowpack will be significantly reduced. Snow cover (water content) is highly variable throughout our watersheds with some areas having up to 12.5cm (5”) of water content.

The majority of the watersheds are around 7.5 cm (3”) to 10 cm (4”).

After the minor melt that occurred yesterday, soils are saturated under the snow and any new snow melt will quickly run off into ditches, streams and rivers. Flows will increase and may reach average/normal spring runoff levels. Although unusual flooding is not expected at this time, seasonal flooding of low-lying areas will likely occur.

There is a concern regarding the potential for ice jams. We are still noting some ice cover throughout our watersheds. The increase in water levels will likely mobilize the ice sheets and they may cause jamming and localized flooding. Grey Sauble Conservation Authority would like to remind everyone that during spring runoff events, potential conditions exist that could pose a risk to personal safety. High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc.

Grey Sauble staff will continue to monitor the weather and the flows and provide additional updates as needed. Watershed residents can access snow, stream flow and rain gauge data through our Watershed Conditions page on our website

(http://www.greysauble.on.ca/water-management/current-watershedconditions/).