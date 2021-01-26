Guardian Angel campaign a huge success

The Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation's Guardian Angel Campaign has been a huge success, thanks to the generosity of our community.

This year's Guardian Angel Campaign focused on raising funds for a new advanced surgical table with x-ray capabilities that will benefit thousands of patients each year.

Through the Guardian Angel Campaign, the Foundation set an ambitious goal to raise $400,000 towards the purchase of the new surgical table, and is excited to announce that the goal was surpassed by $60,000!

"With successful fundraising campaigns such as this one, we may be able to purchase and install the equipment this year, quickly enhancing regional surgical services in our community," said Cara Singh, Director of Surgery and Women & Child Care at GBHS Owen Sound.

The state of the art, multifunction surgical table comes with large monitors allowing surgeons to capture high quality, clear, x-ray images in real time during surgery.

The table can be easily manoeuvred to take targeted images resulting in less radiation exposure, faster treatment and better surgical outcomes.

The cost of the table and specialized construction due to x-ray capabilities will be around $1.5 million.

"The generosity of our community is astonishing, our donors are enabling GBHS to provide an exceptional standard of health care right here in Owen Sound," said OSRHF's Executive Director Amy McKinnon.

"The procedures done on this table are minimally invasive, which means no outside incision, less risk of infection, and a faster recovery for patients," said Dr. Kyle Lehmann, a urologist who will be one of several surgeons using the new table. We are very grateful to the community for their response to this campaign."

Donations are still being accepted in support of this campaign. If you would like to contribute toward the advanced surgical table, donations can be made securely at www.oshfoundation.ca/angel

