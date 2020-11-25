Hanover car dealership stops attempted fraud

On November 19th, 2020, the Hanover Police Service entered into an identity theft investigation after being contacted by a local car dealership in Hanover.

The investigation determined the dealership's sales staff were suspicious about the interactions with a potential customer and believed the identity documents they produced through email were bogus.

On November 20th, 2020, a 31-year-old Toronto woman attended the dealership in Hanover to close the deal on a new vehicle purchase with full financing totaling $70,000.

Hanover officers in plainclothes were present during the sales interaction and effected the arrest on the female after the sale was completed.

The suspect was wearing a disguise that included a wig with a bandana to conceal her identity and had fake government identity documents in another woman's name that she used for the vehicle purchase and finance agreements.

Hanover Police have charged Danielle DAVEY, 31, of Toronto with numerous offences that include the following:

1. Possession of Identity Documents

2. Use a Forged Document

3. Fraud Over $5,000

4. Identity Theft - Possess Another Person's Identity Information

5. Personation with Intent

6. Having a False Insurance Card

The Hanover Police Service is thankful for the keen observations of the car dealership staff that led directly to this arrest and remind all business owners and individuals doing business deals with new customers to ask good questions and complete their due diligence before finalizing sales transactions.

