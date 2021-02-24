iHeartRadio
Hanover & District Hospital COVID-19 Assessment Centre Adjusting Hours

Hanover & District Hospital COVID-19 Assessment Centre Adjusting Operating
Hours
February 24, 2021 – Over the last several weeks, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Hanover & District
Hospital has seen reduced volumes. In addition, Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out has
progressed in long-term care settings and is now starting to roll-out to other sectors in the region.
To account for these changes, HDH will be adjusting its COVID-19 Assessment Centre hours of operation.

Effective Monday, March 1, 2021, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Hanover & District Hospital
will operate:

  • Mondays to Fridays, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Sundays, CLOSED
     

