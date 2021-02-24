Hanover & District Hospital COVID-19 Assessment Centre Adjusting Hours
Hanover & District Hospital COVID-19 Assessment Centre Adjusting Operating
Hours
February 24, 2021 – Over the last several weeks, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Hanover & District
Hospital has seen reduced volumes. In addition, Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out has
progressed in long-term care settings and is now starting to roll-out to other sectors in the region.
To account for these changes, HDH will be adjusting its COVID-19 Assessment Centre hours of operation.
Effective Monday, March 1, 2021, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Hanover & District Hospital
will operate:
- Mondays to Fridays, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Sundays, CLOSED
You may be interested in...
-
Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 23 20213 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- Owen Sound; 1- Hanover 695 confirmed cases 15 active case(s)
-
Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 22 20211 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: Owen Sound 692 confirmed cases; added 2 cases referred from another Health Unit and removes 1 case referred to another Health Unit
-
OPP RESCUES STRANDED HIKERS FROM ICE FLOW NEAR TOBERMORYThe Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an incident on February 21, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Bruce Peninsula National Park on Cyprus Lake Road, near Tobermory, in the Northern Bruce Peninsula.