Hanover & District Hospital COVID-19 Assessment Centre Adjusting Hours

Hanover & District Hospital COVID-19 Assessment Centre Adjusting Operating

Hours

February 24, 2021 – Over the last several weeks, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Hanover & District

Hospital has seen reduced volumes. In addition, Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out has

progressed in long-term care settings and is now starting to roll-out to other sectors in the region.

To account for these changes, HDH will be adjusting its COVID-19 Assessment Centre hours of operation.

Effective Monday, March 1, 2021, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Hanover & District Hospital

will operate: