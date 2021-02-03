Hanover Family Day There’s SNOW Place Like Home

“There’s SNOW Place Like Home” for Family Day this year in Hanover. Residents will be able to enjoy unique Family Day activities while following Public Health guidelines. Selfie ice sculpture photo opportunities, a snow sculpture contest, and on-line virtual activities will provide families with fun and physical activity in a safe manner.

“I’m pleased our residents can enjoy Family Day with fun initiatives while continuing to be mindful of our Public Health Directives. We are all in this together, Hanover, and there really is SNOW place like home,” proclaimed Mayor Sue Paterson.

Two ice sculptures will arrive in Heritage Square on Friday, February 12th and will remain in place as long as mother nature permits. People may recall the popular ice sculptures during the 2010 Olympic Torch event. We have partnered with internationally known Ice Culture Inc. to create 2 unique ice sculptures for residents to ‘step into’ the scene and take photos. As a COVID-friendly initiative, those admiring and taking photos are reminded to watch your distance, not to gather (return if there are others there) and wear a mask. Residents are encouraged to share their photos at #InThisTogetherHanover. We look forward to seeing many great photos on social media.

Encourage your family members to build and create a snow sculpture for others to admire on your front lawn. No experience necessary and all you need is snow and some buckets. Enter your creation to win Chamber Bucks and support our local businesses with the winners being determined via a social media vote. Build your snow sculpture between February 1 and 15 and send a minimum of 2 photos to recreation@hanover.ca. Vote for your favourite by ‘likes’ between February 16 – 21 on the Town’s Facebook page. Chamber bucks will be awarded for 1st place ($100) and 2nd place ($50). There will be a special prize awarded to the snow sculpture that best pays tribute to the creator’s favourite local business. Ideas could include wearing clothes or sporting equipment from a local retailer or eating a signature dish from a local restaurant.

On Family Day, Monday, February 15, 2021, families can enjoy virtual (live) and pre-recorded activities from the comfort of your home. Pre-registration begins February 4th for Hanover residents and February 8th for all area residents at www.hanover.ca/e-services. Limited spaces are available so don’t delay registering for these free activities! Those registered will receive a ‘Family Supply Bag at Home’ with all the supplies you need to participate. Instructions for supply bag pickup, including dates and times, will be provided upon registration.

The line-up of live Zoom activities includes:

11 am Family Yoga | Espe from Yoga Barn

1 pm | Family Bingo | Join Hanover Raceway & Hanover Bentinck & Brant Agricultural Society’s Steve Fitzsimmons for fun and prizes.

3:30 pm | Family Trivia with Town Crier Jenn Olivero | Test your skill and win prizes from the comfort of your couch

6:30 pm | Big Brain Trivia (adult) | Crier Jenn hosts this adults only trivia time.

There will also be pre-recorded videos and activities available on the Town’s website www.hanover.ca/family-day. All pre-registered participants will be provided with the supplies in their ‘Family Supply Bag at Home’, including:

Do-it-yourself cookie decorating with delicious Schultz’s Gone Totally Baked cookies, icing and decorations with Mayor Sue providing instructions

Kamp K Craft time with host Councillor Brandon Koebel

How to make balloon animals with host Christina Schnell

Children’s Story Time brought to you by Hanover Public Library

Art Project with host local artist Bev Morgan

Hanover’s Family Day - “There’s SNOW Place Like Home” is possible with the generous support of our title sponsors Edgewell Personal Care and Bruce Power, and financial and in-kind sponsorship from Hanover Bentinck & Brant Agricultural Society/Hanover Raceway, Norm’s Restaurant and Schutz’s Gone Totally Baked Bakery. Many thanks to these partners for their commitment to our community!

For more information, please check the Town of Hanover social media platforms or visit www.hanover.ca/family-day .