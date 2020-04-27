Hanover first responders to thank other front line workers



On Monday, April 27th at 7 p.m. the Hanover Police Service, Hanover Fire Department and the Grey County Paramedics will be driving by Hanover's retirement centres complete with lights and sirens activated to show support and appreciation for our health care heroes.

The First Responders will be staging at Canadian Tire at 7 p.m. and will pass by the Hanover Care Centre, Choices Living Retirement Residence, Revera - The Village Seniors Community and finishing at the Hanover and District Hospital.

The Hanover Fire Department members will be participating in their personal vehicles with their emergency green lights activated while also operating the Fire Department's roof top siren. This siren is loud that will be audible throughout the entire community.

The route will consist of residential side streets with limited travel on 10th Street. Members of the public are encouraged to participate by "making some noise" from the comforts of their own home with a friendly reminder to ensure they continue to follow the public health recommendations.

This is a great opportunity for community spirit during these challenging and uncertain times to demonstrate our appreciation and support for these men and women who are working long hours to ensure our health and well-being.

We are in this together and we want to hear you loud and clear Hanover.

Hanover Police Chief Christopher R. Knoll

