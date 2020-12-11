Hanover police on the hunt for suspect

On December 4th 2020 at 11:35 p.m. Hanover officers attempted to stop a 4-door car on 14th Street in the Town of Hanover.

The car initially stopped and then fled at a high rate of speed as the officer approached.

Officers initiated a police pursuit but terminated their efforts for public safety reasons.

The investigation determined the licence plates were stolen from a local mechanic's business in the Town of Hanover.

On December 8th, 2020, Owen Sound Police Service officers located the suspect car and arrested a 33-year-old female from Owen Sound for 2 counts of Possession of Stolen Property.

The female suspect was found in possession of the stolen licence plates involved in the Hanover police pursuit and an unrelated stolen pick-up truck from the Municipality of South Bruce.

Further investigation by Hanover officers identified the driver involved in the initial police pursuit as a 37-year-old male from Mildmay.

A warrant is being sought for his arrest for Dangerous Driving, Flight from Police, Possession of Stolen Property, Breach of Undertaking x 2; Fail to Stop for Police and Driving Under Suspension.

This incident serves as a reminder to the motoring public who engages police in pursuits that this behaviour is a very serious crime.

It endangers the lives of everyone on the roads and police officers will work tenaciously to identify those drivers responsible and bring them to justice.

This investigation is another great example of area police services working together to ensure our communities remain safer for everyone.

NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released publicly once the arrest warrant is authorized by the courts.

