Harrison Park Fitness Trail Closed Temporarily

Owen Sound, Ontario

Friday, March 12, 2021

The Fitness Trail at Harrison Park is temporarily closed due to the formation of ice resulting from freeze-thaw conditions over the last number of days. The Fitness trail is marked on the map below in orange. Barricades are in place to redirect trail users at the Ski Hill parking area and the north entrance near 4th Street East.

Several trails at Harrison Park are maintained for pedestrians in the winter including:

The Mile Drive Trail

The Freedom Trail

Several campground access roads are maintained for pedestrians

Trails marked on the map in green remain open, maintained, and available for pedestrians.

For more information, please contact Adam Parsons, Manager of Parks and Open Space at 519-376-1440 ext. 1221 or email aparsons@owensound.ca.

Quick Facts: