Harrison Park Fitness Trail Closed Temporarily
Owen Sound, Ontario
Friday, March 12, 2021
The Fitness Trail at Harrison Park is temporarily closed due to the formation of ice resulting from freeze-thaw conditions over the last number of days. The Fitness trail is marked on the map below in orange. Barricades are in place to redirect trail users at the Ski Hill parking area and the north entrance near 4th Street East.
Several trails at Harrison Park are maintained for pedestrians in the winter including:
- The Mile Drive Trail
- The Freedom Trail
- Several campground access roads are maintained for pedestrians
Trails marked on the map in green remain open, maintained, and available for pedestrians.
For more information, please contact Adam Parsons, Manager of Parks and Open Space at 519-376-1440 ext. 1221 or email aparsons@owensound.ca.
Quick Facts:
- The Mile Drive Trail, Freedom Trail, and sections of seasonal campground access roads are maintained for pedestrians in the winter
