Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink Is OPEN With Some Recommendations

Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink Is Open

Owen Sound, Ontario

Friday, December 18, 2020

The City of Owen Sound is pleased to inform the public that the Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink is now open.

COVID-19 Measures

For the 2020/2021 outdoor skating season, the City is asking users to adhere to the following recommendations to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

Physical Distancing

Maximum of 25 people on the ice surface at any time;

Users must adhere to physical distancing measures in effect as directed by the Province of Ontario and Grey Bruce Public Health, including when entering/exiting the rink area, putting on and removing equipment, when using the ice surface ;

Additional seating provided is available by shovelling off adjacent amour stone. The city will create ‘snow seats’ by shovelling snowbank cut-outs later in the season. 1 household per ‘seat’ ;

Additional snow clearing around the rink to allow for additional space for physical distancing for caregivers and when changing into skates and getting on/off the ice surface;

No physical contact when playing shinny;

No nets provided.

Hygiene

Face coverings are recommended;

All users are expected to wash their hands before and after using the outdoor rink facility;

Public washrooms with handwashing facilities are available at the exterior of the Harrison Park Inn, directly east of the Good Cheer Rink;

No sharing of equipment like hockey sticks or other gear between households.

Training and Education

Physical distancing and hygiene signage posted at entrances, exits, and around the facility;

All current public health recommendations at the time of use are to be followed.

H.O.S.E

With the outdoor rink now in use, City staff would like to remind the public of the following guidelines:

Hockey and recreational skating are scheduled on alternating calendar days. The H.O.S.E. rule is in place to promote safety and enjoyment for everyone.

Everyone is reminded of the H.O.S.E. guidelines for use of the rink:

HOCKEY on

ODD calendar days.

SKATING on

EVEN calendar days.

The City requires that appropriate protective equipment is worn when using the outdoor rink. Children under the age of 12 must be supervised by an adult. Please respect these guidelines and fellow users.

People are encouraged to follow the City of Owen Sound on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates regarding the Good Cheer Rink at Harrison Park.

For more information, please contact Adam Parsons, Manager of Parks and Open Space, at 519-376-4440 ext. 1221 or email to aparsons@owensound.ca

Quick Facts: