Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink Maximum Number of Users Increasing to 15

Owen Sound, Ontario

Friday, February 5, 2021

The City is pleased to announce that following consultation with the Grey Bruce Health Unit (GBHU), the Harrison Park Good Cheer Outdoor Rink will increase capacity to a maximum of 15 users per 45-minute time block. This change will take effect on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Further to the strict guidelines of the Provincial Regulations put in place on December 26, the rink will continue to operate under a safety plan developed by City Staff and reviewed by the GBHU. To maintain a safe and enjoyable experience for users, the following restrictions remain in place:

The rink will operate on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Users are required to register, screen, and provide contact tracing information with the on-duty staff member at the park.

A limit of 15 skaters will be permitted on the ice surface at one time in 45-minute intervals.

When the 45-minute timeslot expires, users are to exit the area. If there are no users in line for the next timeslot, users may register with the on-duty staff member and continue skating during the next timeslot.

Skating only. No hockey, shinny, tag, or games that may cause users to come within 2 metres of another user are permitted.

Physical distancing and face coverings are required while in line and while skating.

For more information, please contact Adam Parsons, Manager of Parks & Open Space at 519-376-4440 ext. 1221 or email to aparsons@owensound.ca.

Quick Facts:

The 697 square metre ice surface is classified as an outdoor amenity under Provincial Regulations.

The Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink was constructed in 2005 through a generous donation by the Scenic City Order of Good Cheer.

Updates regarding the rink closure due to inclement weather will be available on the City’s Social Media Channels.

-30-