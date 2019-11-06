Head on crash near Chatsworth results in charges

Grey Bruce OPP have laid charges in connection with a head on collision near Chatsworth.

It happened Monday, November 4 at around 7:15 pm on Highway 6&10 between Story Book Park Road and Grey Road 18.

OPP officers were assisted at the scene by Grey County Paramedics.

Both drivers were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

During the investigation it was determined that the SUV crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic.

A 70 year old driver from Brampton has been charged with Careless driving.