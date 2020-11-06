Health care organizations seeking feedback on local health care system

Health care organizations across Grey Bruce are reaching out to patients, residents, clients and caregivers to solicit feedback on our local healthcare system.

As part of the development process to create an Ontario Health Team (OHT) in Grey Bruce, a survey has recently been released to hear from the people who are using the health system.



The structure of the Ontario health system is changing following the government introduction of new legislation in 2019 that will see the creation of OHTs.

OHTs are intended to streamline and integrate services of healthcare providers in a defined geographic region, and ensure these providers work together to better support patients, clients, residents and caregivers where and when they need it.

This change is intended to ensure all care, including primary care, hospital services, mental health and addiction services, long-term care and home and community care, will be easily accessible with seamless transitions between healthcare providers.



In Grey Bruce, a planning committee has been established to guide the development of an OHT here in Grey Bruce.

The planning committee is now engaging key stakeholders to solicit feedback on our local health care system.

A key part of this engagement is to better understand the experiences of patients, clients, residents and caregivers when accessing healthcare services in Grey Bruce.

This information will be used to help inform the design and implementation of a local healthcare system that will meet the needs of our communities.



The Grey Bruce OHT Planning Committee is encouraging all patients, clients, residents and caregivers to participate in this survey which can be accessed by connecting to the following link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6JSL3NL

The Planning Committee is also looking for patients, clients, residents and caregivers to participate in future work of the Grey Bruce OHT.

More information can be found at https://www.greybruceoht.ca

