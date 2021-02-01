Hiker Charged with Assaulting Snowmobile Operators

On January 28, 2021 at 12:58 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault with a weapon that had just occurred on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail near Highway 6 and Sideroad 3, in the Township of Chatsworth.

Two snowmobile operators were assaulted by a pedestrian that was walking on the trail as they rode past. The suspect swung a large walking stick at the riders as they went by. There were no injuries.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 60 year old , from Chatsworth, with two counts of assault with a weapon, section 267(a) Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on March 4, 2021.