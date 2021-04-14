Household Hazardous Waste day in Owen Sound CANCELLED
You'll have to hold on to your paint cans for a little while longer.
The City of Owen Sound has cancelled their next Household Hazardous Waste Day scheduled for Saturday, April 17th due to the stay at home order issued by the province earlier this month.
The city says their taking a caution approach to non-essential work.
The event is being cancelled to reduce the risk of close contact with staff and the general public and to limit the number of staff working in close proximity indoors.
The next Household Hazardous Waste Day Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Quick Facts:
- The City is prohibited by law from accepting hazardous waste at any other time.
- The events are held at the City of Owen Sound Public Works Building
located at 1900 20th Street East Owen Sound.
- The events are held on a number of Saturdays throughout the year, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
